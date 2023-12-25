Dozens of bus services across Leeds and West Yorkshire will remain in operation on Boxing Day.

There will be no buses on Christmas Day, before a “special service” resumes on a limited number of routes on Boxing Day.

From Wednesday, December 27, a Saturday timetable will be in operation on all days and a normal Sunday service will run until 6pm on December 31 when these will gradually reduce with the last buses at 8pm. No buses will run on New Year’s Day with normal services resuming from Tuesday, January 2 2024.

Services 1, 2, 3 3A, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 12, 13, 13A, 16, 16A, 19, 33, 34, 38, 39, 40, 42, 49, 50, 50A, 52, 56, 72 and X6 will run special Boxing Day routes courtesy of Leeds First Bus, while services 106, 110, 126, 140, 141, 148, 163, 164, 165, 189, 195, 200, 201, 202, 203, 229, 254, 268, 281, 415, 446 and 496 will run courtesy of Arriva.

The Leeds Bradford Airport Flyer A1 service will also run a limited timetable on Boxing Day, while Stourton PR3 is set to be the only Park and Ride service operating from Christmas Eve onwards until normal services resume across all sites on January 2.

As of December 24, the Number 9 service, which runs from the White Rose Shopping Centre to Horsforth, has been cut by current operator Yorkshire Buses, which states the service is no longer viable.