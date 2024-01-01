A number of key Leeds routes are set to shut this week.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Gledhow Lane is due to shut for resurfacing works from Tuesday, January 2 to Friday, January 12, between 9.30am and 3pm Monday to Friday. Services 13 and 13A will divert via Thorn Lane and Gledhow Wood Road.

In Halton, Selby Road will be closed due to railworks from Saturday, January 6 to Monday, January 8, between 10pm and 7.30am each night. Services 19 and 19A will divert via York Road, Crossgates Road, Station Road and Ring Road Halton, while service 40 will divert via Austhorpe Road, Station Road, Crossgates Road and York Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Spen Lane, Kirkstall will be closed due to roadworks this Sunday (January 7) from 8am to 5pm. Services 50 and 50A will divert via Hawksworth Road, Abbey Road, Abbey Walk and Morris Lane.

A number of key Leeds routes are set to shut this week. Picture: James Hardisty

Meanwhile in Morley, Bridge Street will be closed due to roadworks from Tuesday, January 2 to Friday, January 12, between between 9am and 3pm Monday to Friday. Services 47A and 425 will divert via High Street and Britannia Road.

In Wakefield, Hollin Lane, Crigglestone and Wakefield Road, Fitzwilliam will reopen to traffic following closures between December 27-30.