Leeds bus timetables: Every route diversion and cancellation as Gledhow Lane and Selby Road shut
Gledhow Lane is due to shut for resurfacing works from Tuesday, January 2 to Friday, January 12, between 9.30am and 3pm Monday to Friday. Services 13 and 13A will divert via Thorn Lane and Gledhow Wood Road.
In Halton, Selby Road will be closed due to railworks from Saturday, January 6 to Monday, January 8, between 10pm and 7.30am each night. Services 19 and 19A will divert via York Road, Crossgates Road, Station Road and Ring Road Halton, while service 40 will divert via Austhorpe Road, Station Road, Crossgates Road and York Road.
Spen Lane, Kirkstall will be closed due to roadworks this Sunday (January 7) from 8am to 5pm. Services 50 and 50A will divert via Hawksworth Road, Abbey Road, Abbey Walk and Morris Lane.
Meanwhile in Morley, Bridge Street will be closed due to roadworks from Tuesday, January 2 to Friday, January 12, between between 9am and 3pm Monday to Friday. Services 47A and 425 will divert via High Street and Britannia Road.
In Wakefield, Hollin Lane, Crigglestone and Wakefield Road, Fitzwilliam will reopen to traffic following closures between December 27-30.
Elsewhere from tomorrow (Tuesday, January 2), the number 9 service, which runs from the White Rose Shopping Centre to Horsforth, will be relaunched by new operator Squarepeg Buses after previously being axed by Yorkshire Buses. The service, which will be renamed the 10 and be subsidised using funding from the Combined Authority’s Bus Service Improvement Plan.