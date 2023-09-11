Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

Leeds bus timetables: Every route change, diversion and cancellation as Duke Street bridge set to shut

Numerous bus diversions and roadworks are set to remain in place across Leeds this week.
Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 11th Sep 2023, 04:45 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Nine roads around Leeds City Square will continue to face closures this week as the final stage of City Council’s City Square transformation scheme gets underway.

From Monday, King Street, Thirsk Row and Wellington Street in Leeds city centre will be closed overnight for resurfacing works. These works will be carried out between Monday, September 11 between 11.45pm-5.30am to Friday, September 29 between 8pm-5.30am.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Elsewhere night-time closures around Armley Gyratory continue . Services 4, 4F, 16, 16A and 42 will divert during these times – the works were expected to be completed by August 24 but recent bad weather forced a delay.

Most Popular
Nine roads around Leeds City Square will continue to face closures this week. Picture: James HardistyNine roads around Leeds City Square will continue to face closures this week. Picture: James Hardisty
Nine roads around Leeds City Square will continue to face closures this week. Picture: James Hardisty

From Saturday, Duke Street in Leeds city centre is set to shut for bridge works, with services 29, 110, 141, 168 and 446 diverting via Marsh Lane and York Road. The closures will take place Saturday-Monday between 10pm and 6am each evening.

Bridge Street, Otley will be closed for roadworks from 7pm-9.30pm on Monday, September 11. Service A3 will not serve Weston Estate and Newalls during these works.

Meanwhile Bridge Street, Morley will remain closed due to roadworks until October. Services 47A, 52, 205 and 425 from Morley towards Tingley Bar will divert via High Street & Britannia Road.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A fellow long term closure, Sweet Street bus stops on Meadow Road (45013208 and 45013258) will continue to be suspended due to ongoing roadworks along the city centre route. Services 1, 1B, 2, 3, 3A, 51, 52, 116, 200, 201, 202, 203 and PR1 will divert.

Related topics:LeedsKing StreetCity Council