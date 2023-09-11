Numerous bus diversions and roadworks are set to remain in place across Leeds this week.

Nine roads around Leeds City Square will continue to face closures this week as the final stage of City Council’s City Square transformation scheme gets underway.

From Monday, King Street, Thirsk Row and Wellington Street in Leeds city centre will be closed overnight for resurfacing works. These works will be carried out between Monday, September 11 between 11.45pm-5.30am to Friday, September 29 between 8pm-5.30am.

Elsewhere night-time closures around Armley Gyratory continue . Services 4, 4F, 16, 16A and 42 will divert during these times – the works were expected to be completed by August 24 but recent bad weather forced a delay.

Nine roads around Leeds City Square will continue to face closures this week. Picture: James Hardisty

From Saturday, Duke Street in Leeds city centre is set to shut for bridge works, with services 29, 110, 141, 168 and 446 diverting via Marsh Lane and York Road. The closures will take place Saturday-Monday between 10pm and 6am each evening.

Bridge Street, Otley will be closed for roadworks from 7pm-9.30pm on Monday, September 11. Service A3 will not serve Weston Estate and Newalls during these works.

Meanwhile Bridge Street, Morley will remain closed due to roadworks until October. Services 47A, 52, 205 and 425 from Morley towards Tingley Bar will divert via High Street & Britannia Road.

