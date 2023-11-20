A host of Leeds bus services are set to be diverted this week.

Park Row in Leeds City Centre is closed for roadworks from Monday, November 20 to Wednesday, November 22 between 11.30pm and 5.30am each night.

Service 1 will divert via Albion Street, Headrow, Vicar Lane, New Market Street, Duncan Street, Boar Lane, Mill Hill and Neville Street and service N1 will divert via Woodhouse Lane, Merrion Street, New Briggate, Vicar Lane, Headrow and Albion Street.

In Pudsey, Galloway Lane, Waterloo Road and Inghams Avenue are closed due to roadworks until Tuesday, November 21 between 9am and 3pm Monday to Friday.

A host of Leeds bus services are set to be diverted this week. Picture: James Hardisty

Service X11 will divert via Stanningley Bypass, Richardshaw Lane and Lidget Hill while service 30 is awaiting diversion information from the operator. Pudsey Bus Station will continue to be served as normal.

Lingwell Gate Lane is closed for roadworks from Thursday, November 9 to Thursday, November 23 from 9am to 3pm Monday to Friday. Service 47 will divert via Thorpe Lane and Bradford Road.

Melville Road in Woodhouse is closed for resurfacing works from Monday, November 13 to Friday, December 8. 9am to 3.30pm each day. Services 38 and 39 will divert via Oatland Road and Meanwood Road.

Elsewhere Spen Road is closed for roadworks from Thursday, November 23 to Saturday, November 25 between 9pm and 6am each night. Service 27 will divert via Ring Road A6210, Spen Lane and Butcher Hill.