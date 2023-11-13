Numerous bus diversions and roadworks are set to remain in place this week.

The second phase of works is set to close junctions 1-7 on the M621 in Holbeck this week. The route will be shut between 8pm and 8am each night.

Work continues to install new gantries and motorway technology signs along the key Leeds route. These “super span” gantries will stretch across both carriageways, rather than just sitting at one side.

Towards Leeds services 51 and 52 will divert via Holbeck Top Moor Side, Domestic Street, Spence Lane, Whitehall Road, Thirsk Row, Wellington Street, King Street, Infirmary Street and Boar Lane. Towards Morley thy will divert via Duncan Street, Boar Lane, Infirmary Street, King Street, Wellington Street, Thirsk Row, Whitehall Road, Domestic Street, Holbeck Top Moor Side, Cemetery Road and Elland Road.

Numerous bus diversions and roadworks are set to remain in place this week. Picture: James Hardisty

In Pudsey, Galloway Lane, Waterloo Road and Inghams Avenue are closed due to roadworks until Tuesday, November 21 between 9am and 3pm Monday to Friday.

Service X11 will divert via Stanningley Bypass, Richardshaw Lane and Lidget Hill while service 30 is awaiting diversion information from the operator. Pudsey Bus Station will continue to be served as normal.

Lingwell Gate Lane is closed for roadworks from Thursday, November 9 to Thursday, November 23 from 9am to 3pm Monday to Friday. Service 47 will divert via Thorpe Lane and Bradford Road.