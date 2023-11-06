Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds bus timetables: Every route change, diversion and cancellation as Dewsbury Road set to shut

Numerous bus diversions and roadworks are set to remain in place across Leeds this week.
Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 6th Nov 2023, 04:45 GMT
Dewsbury Road in Beeston is closed for roadworks from Tuesday, November 7 to Thursday, November 9 between 10pm and midnight each night.

Services 1, 1B, 2, 3, 3A, 200, 201 are awaiting diversion information from operators, while services 202 and 203 will divert via Great Wilson Street, Hunslet Road and Tunstall Road.

In Colton, Selby Road is to remain closed for roadworks until Saturday, November 11. The route will be closed between 7pm – 6am and services 9A, 19, 19A and 163 will all divert as a result.

Numerous bus diversions will be in place across Leeds this week. Picture: James HardistyNumerous bus diversions will be in place across Leeds this week. Picture: James Hardisty
Numerous bus diversions will be in place across Leeds this week. Picture: James Hardisty

Galloway Lane and Waterloo Road in Pudsey are closed due to roadworks from today (November 6) to Tuesday, November 21 between 9am and 3pm each day.

Service 4 will be unable to serve part of Waterloo Road, Inghams Avenue and part of Owlcotes Road (from the junction of Marsh), service 30 will be unable to serve Galloway Lane, Owlcotes Road and Cemetery Road and service X11 will be unable to serve Waterloo Road and Galloway Lane.

Lingwell Gate Lane is closed for roadworks from Thursday, November 9 to Thursday, November 23 from 9am to 3pm Monday to Friday. Service 47 will divert via Thorpe Lane and Bradford Road.

In a welcome boost to city services, Elland Road in Beeston will reopen following overnight closures. Services 51, 52 and 55C will return to their normal route.

Richardshaw Lane in Pudsey, Scotchman Lane in Morley and Pontefract Road in Stourton are also set to reopen following closure.

