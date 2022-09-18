The Queen passed away last Thursday at Balmoral Castle, aged 96, after spending over 70 years on the British throne.

A number of events have been called off in the build up to Monday’s funeral and National Highways has postponed all motorway roadworks for the weekend.

Elsewhere preliminary works to transform City Square are set to continue. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Here’s everything you need to know.

National Highways closure postponed

Closures to the M62 and A1M in Leeds this weekend are set to be postponed.

National Highways says the postponements are due nationally for the duration of the extended bank holiday weekend.

Existing roadworks will also be removed where possible, with cones and temporary signals withdrawn from 6am on Friday, September 16 and not put back in place until Tuesday, September 20.

Elsewhere preliminary works to transform City Square into what the council describes as a more “people-first environment” are set to continue.

Traffic management works will divert all through-traffic away from City Square, ahead of its permanent closure to traffic in February 2023.

Roadworks

Services 1, 1B, 4, 4F, 5, 5A, 7, 7A, 7S, 14, 16, 16A, 19, 19A, 874, 875, A1 & PR3: Bus Services using Bishopgate Street, New Station Street and Boar Lane are changing.

Services 4, 4F, 7, 7A, 7S, X7 16 & 16A: City Square will be closed to general traffic for the safety of pedestrians and contractors.