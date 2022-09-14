Scheduled closures over this weekend included works to the M62 and A1M.

National Highways says the postponements are due to nationally will be postponed for the duration of the extended bank holiday weekend. Existing roadworks will also be removed where possible, with cones and temporary signals withdrawn from 6am on Friday 16 September and not put back in place until Tuesday 20 September.

John McNeill, National Highways head of service delivery in east of England, said: “We expect the roads to be busy with people looking to travel into the capital and to other royal residences over the weekend. Our traffic officer patrols will be out on the network to help anyone who might get into difficulty, but it’s important people remember to check their vehicle before setting off.

The M62 is set to be open as usual.

“The last thing anybody wants on the way to their destination is to have a vehicle breakdown. That’s why it’s really important that people spend a few minutes checking the condition of their tyres before setting off.”

The postponement of roadwork closures – both through the week and over the Bank Holiday weekend – will specifically apply to motorways. Works on A-roads will be assessed on a case-by-case basis depending on their impact. Full details of the programme are currently being finalised and will be available in due course.

The following roadworks are set to be postponed for the duration of the bank holiday weekend:

• M62, from 8pm September 18 to 6am September 19: M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 28 to junction 30, carriageway closure and lane closures for technology works.

• A1(M), from 7pm September 19 to 6am September 27: M1 northbound, junction 44 to junction 47.

• M62, from 8pm September 19 to 6am September 21: M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 28 to junction 30, carriageway closure for safety works.