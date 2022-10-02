13 bus routes serving Leeds are set to be cancelled completely from this week, as part of a radical shake-up of timetables in the region.

Elsewhere remaining services will continue to face disruption due to a host of events and road closures.

13 bus routes serving Leeds are set to be cancelled completely from this week. Picture: James Hardisty

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here’s everything you need to know.

Services face the axe

Changes to over a dozen services are due to take effect from October 2 and 3, which includes the complete removal of services such as the X26 (Leeds to Thorpe Park), 29 (Leeds Dock to Leeds University) and 85 (Leeds to Poole).

Dozens of other services will see changes including shortened routes or cancelled early and late services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A full list of the services impacted can be found here.

Elsewhere Regent Street in Leeds city centre has reopened following roadworks. The key route had been closed since the middle of August.

Meanwhile a host of services are due to face disruption next weekend as a result of the Morley 10K run and the Eid E Milad Un Nabi Parade in Harehills.

Roadworks

Advertisement Hide Ad

Services 4, 4F, 7, 7A, 7S, X7 16 & 16A: City Square will be closed to general traffic for the safety of pedestrians and contractors.

Services 51, 52, 200, 201 and 425: Morley 10k Run on Sunday, October 9. 8am to 11am.