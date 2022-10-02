Leeds bus diversions: All route changes as over a dozen city services face permanent cancellation
Bus diversions and roadworks are set to remain in place across the city this week as a number of services face the axe.
13 bus routes serving Leeds are set to be cancelled completely from this week, as part of a radical shake-up of timetables in the region.
Elsewhere remaining services will continue to face disruption due to a host of events and road closures.
Here’s everything you need to know.
Services face the axe
Changes to over a dozen services are due to take effect from October 2 and 3, which includes the complete removal of services such as the X26 (Leeds to Thorpe Park), 29 (Leeds Dock to Leeds University) and 85 (Leeds to Poole).
Dozens of other services will see changes including shortened routes or cancelled early and late services.
A full list of the services impacted can be found here.
Elsewhere Regent Street in Leeds city centre has reopened following roadworks. The key route had been closed since the middle of August.
Meanwhile a host of services are due to face disruption next weekend as a result of the Morley 10K run and the Eid E Milad Un Nabi Parade in Harehills.
Roadworks
Services 4, 4F, 7, 7A, 7S, X7 16 & 16A: City Square will be closed to general traffic for the safety of pedestrians and contractors.
Services 51, 52, 200, 201 and 425: Morley 10k Run on Sunday, October 9. 8am to 11am.
Services 49, 50, 50A and 91: Eid E Milad Un Nabi Parade in Harehills on Sunday, October 9. 2pm to 6pm.