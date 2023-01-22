Changes being made to the layout of Leeds city centre have impacted bus services in recent weeks and the City Square Highways Improvements will once again be affecting travel. Since January 8, busy roads such as Wellington Street in the city centre have been affected by the improvement work and commuters will need to be aware of bus service changes once again this week when they are planning journeys. In various parts of the city, roadworks will also be affecting services.

Leeds City Centre, Aire Street, Wellington Street and King Street – City Square Highways Improvements

As of January 8, the current one-way direction of travel running from Thirsk Row via Wellington Street and King Street (up to Infirmary Street) is no longer in place. King Street and Thirsk Row are two-way roads, therefore pedestrians have been advised to take extra care when crossing and approaching. Thirsk Row is two-way for all traffic and King Street now has new southbound 24-hour bus gate. Buses no longer run from stops Wellington A and B on Wellington Street and Wellington L on Aire Street. Services 4, 4F,5, 5A, 14, 15, 16, 16A, 33, 34, 40, 42, 55, 55C, 60, 65, 75, 81, 229, 254, 255, 508, A1 and X11 are affected by the City Square Highways Improvements.

In various parts of the city, roadworks will be affecting services. Image: James Hardisty

Roadworks

Due to roadworks, buses are not stopping at St James’s Hospital on their way towards the city centre until further notice. Services 16, 16A, 42, 49, 50 and 50A are affected. During these works, buses will go from the Bexley Wing (stop 45010296) towards Leeds City Centre. Station Road in Horsforth is closed until Monday, February 6, due to roadworks. Services 30, 31 and 50A will divert via Lister Hill and Long Row.

Roadworks have also led to the closure of Church Street in Hunslet from today (January 22) until Thursday, January 26 from 9:30pm until 5am each evening. Below is a list of the services affected by the roadworks being completed in Hunslet.

- Services 12, 13. 13A, 47 & 48 will divert via Low Road, Thwaite Gate, Sussex Avenue, Midland Road and Balm Road.

- Service 74 will divert via Low Road, Thwaite Gate, Sussex Avenue and Pepper Road.

- Service 87 towards Leeds will divert via Church Street, Balm Road, Midland Road, Sussex Avenue, Thwaite Gate and Low Road.

- Service 87 towards Bramley will divert via Low Road, Thwaite Gate, Sussex Avenue, Midland Road, Balm Road and Church Street.

Wellington Street in Morley has been closed due to emergency roadworks, therefore services are diverting from Morley Town Hall via Queen Street, Albion Street, Commercial Street, Fountain Street, and Corporation Street. Meanwhile, Easterly Road in Oakwood is closing for resurfacing works from Monday, January 23 until Thursday, February 2 from 7pm until 11pm each evening, between Monday and Friday. Service 42 will divert via Dib Lane and The Orchard, meanwhile services 49, 50 & 50A will divert via Roundhay Road and Wetherby Road, omitting Easterley Road.

