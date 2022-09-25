Here’s everything you need to know about what key services face diversions.

City Square cameras

Preliminary works to transform City Square into what the council describes as a more “people-first environment” are set to continue. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

Traffic management works will divert all through-traffic away from City Square, ahead of its permanent closure to traffic in February 2023.

This will see over a half dozen city centre services diverted with bus stop J having been permanently closed while the council has installed cameras to catch wayward drivers.

Drivers have been accused of ignoring signs diverting them away from City Square in recent weeks as transformative works get underway.

Elsewhere Regent Street is set to remain closed for another week.

The key route has been closed since the middle of August but is scheduled to be reopen at the beginning of October.

Cemetery Road in Pudsey and Chapel Street in Halton are also due to reopen this week following Yorkshire Water works.

Roadworks

Services 1, 1B, 4, 4F, 5, 5A, 7, 7A, 7S, 14, 16, 16A, 19, 19A, 874, 875, A1 & PR3: Bus Services using Bishopgate Street, New Station Street and Boar Lane are changing.

Services 4, 4F, 7, 7A, 7S, X7 16 & 16A: City Square will be closed to general traffic for the safety of pedestrians and contractors.

Services 42 & X99: Regent Street closed due to roadworks until October 1.