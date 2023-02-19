Buses in Morley will continue to be diverted away from Fountain Street, which will remain closed due to roadworks till Friday, March 3 from 9.30am - 3.30pm each, Monday to Friday. As a result services 47, 51, 52, 65, 201 and 213 will be diverting.

Dozens of services are due to face timetable alterations this week in what is being described by the West Yorkshire Combined Authority as “one of the largest service changes to ever take place.”

Most of these changes are minor timing alterations to improve punctuality and journey times although some services will be permanently altered or cancelled.

York Street entrance at Leeds City Bus Station is set to shut. Picture: James Hardisty

It comes after a host of Arriva services saw timetable changes with most journeys being “significantly retimed” at the end of January.

Buses also continue to be diverted from continue outside St James's Hospital due to the installation of Disrict Heating pipework and Communications with two-Way temporary signals.

Meanwhile works to York Street entrance at Leeds City Bus Station will take place from Monday 20 February to Friday 3 March 2023.

During the works, step free access into the bus station will be via entrances at Dyer Street or National Express. This is not expected to impact upon services.

Roadworks

Services 16, 16A, 42, 49, 50 & 50A: Buses are not stopping at St James's Hospital.

