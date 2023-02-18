Every Leeds bus service route change and cancellation ahead of 'largest' shake up for years

The changes are being described by the West Yorkshire Combined Authority as “one of the largest service changes to ever take place.”

Most of these changes are minor timing alterations to improve punctuality and journey times although some services will be permanently altered.

With over 180 – more than a third – of the county’s bus services changing, West Yorkshire Combined Authority is encouraging passengers to visit its Metro travel information website to see if their service is affected.

The current confirmed route changes are as follows:

7 Harrogate – Wetherby – Boston Spa – Leeds

Route amendment in Leeds City Centre to run via Eastgate instead of Lady Lane.

36 Ripon – Harrogate – Harewood – Leeds

Route amendment in Leeds City Centre to run via Eastgate instead of Lady Lane.

Mon to Sat timetable amendments. Route amendment in Harrogate Centre.

923 Otley – Wetherby

Journeys will be re-timed and will leave Wetherby at 0705 0930 1150 and 1400 and leave Otley at 1110 1635 and 1805.

948 Applerley Bridge Rail Station – Idle – Eccleshill Park Road

This service will be suspended.

961 962 Otley – Menston – Ilkley – Hebers Ghyll

This service will now be operated by Connexions Buses. A revised timetable will be introduced with all journeys operating via Menston Station and Menston Village (replacing the DASH). The service will continue to connect with trains at Menston where possible.

The hourly Otley-Ilkley link will be retained except for the 1105 journey which will be withdrawn. Journeys between Ilkley and Hebers Ghyll will be numbered 961 and will be reduced to operate two hourly at certain times of the day.

Unfortunately, the service will not operate via West Busk Lane in Otley.

964 Otley – Cambridge

This service will be slightly reduced with journeys leaving Otley bus station at 1025 1225 1425.

965 Otley – Weston – Wharfedale Hospital – Newall

This service will be operated by Connexions Buses. It will partially replace the DASH, and operate a 30 minute service to Weston in line with the current timetable. On school days the 1405 journey will terminate at Newall and the 1505 and 1535 will not operate.

Evening and Sunday journeys will continue to be provided by Transdev, Flyer A3 service, which will be extended to Weston and Newall. Journeys will run hourly 1900- 2300 Monday-Saturday evenings and 0900-2200 on Sundays.

966 Guisley – Yeadon Circular

This service will be suspended.

DASH Otley – Menston – Wharfedale Circular

This service will be withdrawn and replaced by service 965 (Otley – Western/Newall) and 962 Otley – Menston).

These key alterations will coincide with over a dozen Bradford Interchange stand changes as improvement works to the Bradford Interchange Carriageway continue.

Changes include –

283/283A towards Dewsbury stand E.

425 towards Wakefield stand H

615/616/619 towards Cottingley/Eldwick stand T.

653 towards Pool A.

A3 towards Otley stand 2.

