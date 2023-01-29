Buses are not stopping at St James's Hospital (stop 45010297) towards Leeds City Centre until further notice due to roadworks.

There are works outside St James's due to the installation of Disrict Heating pipework and Communications with two-Way temporary signals. During these works, buses will go from the Bexley Wing (stop 45010296) towards Leeds City Centre 170 metres away.

Services 16, 16A, 42, 49, 50 and 50A will all be affected by this temporary change.

There are works outside St James's due to the installation of Disrict Heating pipework. Picture: Dan Rowlands / SWNS

Elsewhere New Bank Street, Morley, is due to close for Yorkshire Water works, this will see service 47 divert via Victoria Road, Church Street, Chapel Hill and Brunswick Street.

While Oakwood services 3 & 3A will be diverting via Gledhow Wood Road and Thorne Lane due to the overnight closure of Gledhow Lane.

In a welcome boost to city services, Wyther Lane between Broad Lane and Bridge Road, Bramley, is set to reopen on Tuesday. This will see the previously diverted 49 and 91 services return to their regular routes.

Following 10 days of overnight closures, Easterly Road in Oakwood will reopen following the completion of resurfacing works.

Roadworks

Services 16, 16A, 42, 49, 50 & 50A: Buses are not stopping at St James's Hospital.

Services 3 & 3A: Gledhow Lane closed due to roadworks from 7pm Wednesday to 6am Thursday.