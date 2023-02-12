Buses in Morley will be diverted away from Fountain Street, Victoria Road and Albert Road over the coming weeks as a series of roadworks get underway.

Fountain Street will be closed due to roadworks till Friday, March 3 from 9.30am - 3.30pm each, Monday to Friday. As a result services 47, 51, 52, 65, 201 and 213 will be diverting.

Services will serve Morley Town Hall but will divert via High Street and Queen Street South. Meanwhile services 51 and 52 will also divert via Bruntcliffe Lane, Brunswick Street and Church Street and service 65 will divert via Asquith Avenue due to the closure of Victoria Road.

Buses in Morley will be diverted away from Fountain Street, Victoria Road and Albert Road. Picture: James Hardisty

Victoria Road is due to remain closed until Friday (February 17) as will Albert Road due to resurfacing works – as a result the 201 will divert via Middleton Road and Wide Lane. Omitting Clough Street and Peel Street.

Elsewhere services 16, 16A, 42, 49, 50 and 50A will continue to not serve St James’s Hospital due to ongoing roadworks and service 5 at Leeds General Infirmary will continue to divert via Calverly street, R) Portland street, L) Great Georges Street, R) Albion Street due to the emergency closure of Portland Way.

