Portland Way: Diversions for key road closures near Leeds General Infirmary
A key road near Leeds General Infirmary is closed this week as a result of emergency works.
Portland Way, near LGI, is currently closed in both directions as Yorkshire Water carries out emergency repairs, which are expected to last one week.
Leeds Teaching Hospitals are warning patients to expect delays on the shuttle services that run between LGI and St James's Hospital.
As a result of this closure the 5 bus will be diverting away via Calverly street, R) Portland street, L) Great Georges Street, and R) Albion Street.
The disruption comes as roadworks near St James’s continue to see services diverted away from the hospital.
There are ongoing works outside St James's due to the installation of District Heating pipework and Communications with two-Way temporary signals. During these works, buses will go from the Bexley Wing (stop 45010296) towards Leeds City Centre 170 metres away.
Services 16, 16A, 42, 49, 50 and 50A will all be affected by this temporary change.