Ninelands Lane, Garforth is set to shut this week as Northern Gas Networks carries out essential work to ensure the continued safe and reliable supply of gas.

The ageing metal pipework is being replaced by new, more durable plastic pipes, to ensure a safe and reliable supply of gas to customers, with work due to get underway on April 10 and last until April 16.

Services 163 and 175 will divert via Ninelands Lane, Green Lane, Fairburn Drive and Hazelwood Avenue.

Roadworks have closed a number of key city routes forcing services to divert. Picture: James Hardisty

Elsewhere services 174, 175 and 446 are diverting away from Aberford Road, Oulton due to roadworks. Ass a result services are unable to pass for safety reasons and thus will divert.

The 52 service through Morley continues to be diverted away from Bridge Street due to a road closure at the junction with A650 Britannia Road as emergency Yorkshire Water repair works are carried out.

Dib Lane, Oakwood will also remain closed this week with roadworks set to continue until Tuesday April, 18. Service 42 will continue to divert via Easterly Road, Oakwood Lane, Dib Lane before resuming its route at Grange Park Road.

From Tuesday (April 11) Moor Road, Hunslet will reopen to traffic following emergency works.

