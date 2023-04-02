The ageing metal pipework is now being replaced by new, more durable plastic pipes, to ensure a safe and reliable supply of gas to customers now while getting the network ready to transport alternative greener fuels in the future.

The work will start on April 10 and last until April 16. It has been planned in collaboration with Leeds City Council as measures are set to be put in place so that engineers can carry out the work safely.

A road closure will be put on Ninelands Lane and a diversion route will be available for drivers in the area.

The ageing metal pipework is now being replaced by new, more durable plastic pipes. Picture: Dan Rowlands/SWNS

While the majority of the work will be carried out in the street, engineers will also need to access some customer properties to complete the project and ensure the continued safe and reliable supply of gas.

Chris Nevison, Business Operations Lead for Northern Gas Networks, said: “We would like to apologise in advance for any inconvenience caused during these essential works. However, it is vital we complete them in order to continue to maintain a safe and reliable gas supply to the local community.

“We want to assure residents and road users that we’ll be working hard to complete this essential scheme as safely and as quickly as possible.”

For further information about the work please contact NGN’s Customer Care Team on 0800 040 7766 or email: [email protected]