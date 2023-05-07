Thousands of runners of all ages and abilities will don their trainers and sweatbands next Sunday (May 14), as the Leeds Marathon and Half Marathon return to the city, and with preparations already well underway a number of key bus services will see their routes disrupted.

There will be shuttle buses operating from Leeds City Centre, Elland Road Park & Ride and Stouton Park & Ride for participants and spectators but following services will all see their routes disrupted from the start of the event to 5.30pm Sunday evening.

1 First Leeds

Service suspended Leeds – Lawnswood.

Towards Beeston – Services stating from City Square G on Park Row then a normal route to Beeston via Neville Street. Stops Missed: All between Lawnswood – Park Row.

6 First Leeds

Towards Holt Park – From the bus station on to the Headrow then via Westgate, Park Lane, Burley Road, Kirkstall Hill, Morris Lane, Spen Lane, crossing Ring Road continuing on to Spen Lane to resume normal route from Otley Old Road. Stops Missed: All between Holt Park & Leeds.

Towards Leeds – A normal route to Otley Old Road then via Spen Lane, Morris Lane, Kirkstall Hill, Burley Road, Park Lane, Westgate resuming route at Headrow into the Bus Station. Stops Missed: All between Holt Park & Leeds

8 First Leeds

Service suspended Leeds – Holt Park.

19 19A First Leeds

Towards Garforth – A normal route to Queenswood Drive then via Kirkstall Lane, Kirkstall Hill, Burley Road resuming a normal route from Burley Road at Cardigan Road Junction. Stops Missed: All Stops between Kirkstall Lane and Burnley Road.

Towards Ireland Wood/Tinshill – A normal route to Burley Road then Continuing on Burley Road until Kirkstall Hill, Kirkstall Lane to Queenswood Drive to resuming a route. Stops Missed: All Stops between Kirkstall Lane and Burnley Road.

27 First Leeds

Towards Guiseley – Starting from Leeds Bus Station then via Westgate, Park Lane, Burley Road, Kirkstall Hill, Morris Lane, Spen Lane to Butcher Hill to resuming a route. Stops Missed: All stops between Leeds and Butcher Hill.

Towards Leeds – A normal route to Butcher Hill the via Spen Lane, Morris Lane, Kirkstall Hill, Burley Road, Park Lane, Westgate resuming route at Headrow into Leeds Bus Station. Stops Missed: All stops between Leeds and Butcher Hill.

28 First Leeds

Towards Adel – A normal route to Woodhouse Lane then via Clay Pit Lane, Scott Hall Road, King Lane, A6120 Ring Road, Weetwood Lane to Adel. Stops missed: All stops between Leeds & Weetwood.

Towards Leeds – A normal route to Weetwood Lane, A6120 Ring Road, King Lane, Scott Hall Road, Clay Pit Lane, Woodhouse Lane. Stops missed: All stops between Weetwood & Leeds.

56 First Leeds

Towards Moor Grange – A normal route to the Headrow then via Westgate, Park Lane, Burley Road, Kirkstall Hill, Kirkstall Lane to resume normal route at Queenswood Drive. Stops Missed: All stops between Leeds & Queenswood Drive.

Towards Whinmoor – A normal route to Queenswood Drive then via Kirkstall Lane, Kirkstall Hill, Burley Road, Park Lane, Westgate resuming route at Headrow. Stops Missed: All stops between Queenswood Drive & Leeds.

91 First Leeds

Service suspended between Pudsey – Holton Moor.

A2 FlyerService suspended between Harrogate – Otley 9.55am and 2.55pm. From Leeds Bradford Airport to Bradford only at: 1032, 1132, 1232, 1332 & 1432.

Towards Harrogate – Journeys that cannot cross at Pool Bank will terminate at the Airport.

A3 Flyer

Towards Otley/Leeds Bradford Airport – Journeys between Bradford and Otley that cannot cross at Pool Bank will terminate at the Airport.

874 York Pullman

Wetherby towards Buckden via Leeds – A normal route to Leeds then via Wellington Street, Kirkstall Road, Along the A65 Abbey Road, New Road Side, Rawdon Road, New Road, A65 Leeds Road, Bradford Road, Piper Lane, Westgate, Kirkgate, Bondgate, Crossgate into Otley Bus Station the resuming a normal route to Buckden. Stops Missed: All stop between Leeds and Otley.

Buckden via Leeds towards Wetherby – A normal route to Otley Bus Station then via Crossgate, Bondgate, Kirkgate, Westgate, Piper Lane, Bradford Road, Leeds Road, New Road, Rawdon Road, New Road Side, Abbey Road, Kirkstall Road, Wellington Street then to Leeds Bus Station. Stops Missed: All stop between Otley & Leeds.

876 East Yorkshire Motor Services

York towards Grassington via Leeds – A normal route to Leeds then via Wellington Street, Kirkstall Road, Along the A65 Abbey Road, New Road Side, Rawdon Road, New Road, A65 Leeds Road, Bradford Road Piper Lane, Westgate, Kirkgate, Bondgate, Crossgate into Otley Bus Station the resuming a normal route to Grassington. Stops Missed: All stop between Leeds and Otley.

Grassington towards York via Leeds – A normal route to Otley Bus Station then via Crossgate, Bondgate, Kirkgate, Westgate, Piper Lane, Bradford Road, Leeds Road, New Road, Rawdon Road, New Road Side, Abbey Road, Kirkstall Road, Wellington Street then to Leeds Bus Station. Stops Missed: All stop between Otley and Leeds

X84 First Leeds

Service suspended Leeds - Ilkley.