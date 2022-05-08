Leeds Half Marathon: All the best photos as thousands hit the streets for Jane Tomlinson's Run For All race

The run, one of the most popular in Leeds, began at 9:30am and was followed by the Arena Group Leeds Fun Run at 10am.

Both races are organised by Jane Tomlinson's Run For All .

Run For All is part of the legacy of the late Jane Tomlinson CBE, a prolific fundraiser who raised more than £1.5m for charity with an array of feats of endurance.

She completed the London Marathon on three occasions among numerous other challenges before she died of cancer at the age of 43 in 2007.

Many of those who took part in the events were raising money for charities and official partner charities of the Leeds Half Marathon include the Jane Tomlinson Appeal, Alzheimer’s Society, Leeds Hospitals Charity, Candlelighters and Macmillan Cancer Support.

Did you take part? Were you there to cheer anyone on? Our photographer James Hardisty was there and you can enjoy all his snaps in our gallery. Enjoy!

