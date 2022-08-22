Leeds bus disruption: Major boost to city services as M621 set for full reopening after works
Leeds bus services are set to be handed a timely boost this weekend as the M621 is due to fully reopen.
Here’s everything you need to know.
M621 set to reopen
The M621 is set to reopen this week after National Highways carried out a series of major improvement works to key junctions and slip roads.
Improvements to the carriageway promise to ease congestion, increase capacity and enhance safety.
The busy stretch of road had been closed between junctions 1 and 7 from 8pm each night since August 9.
The scheme will see additional lanes added at the junction 2 roundabout and junction 3 westbound while new average speed cameras and overhead electronic information signs will be added between junctions 2 and 3.
Elsewhere, a dozen city centre services have returned to their regular routes after North Street reopened.
Services had faced diversion as a result of emergency repairs to a burst water main.
Passengers are also being reminded thatCT Plus Yorkshire have ceased operations, affecting services30, 61, 61A, 81, 81A, 113, 341, 354, 355, 374, 375, 377 and 378.
Roadworks
Services 1, 1B, 4, 4F, 5, 5A, 7, 7A, 7S, 14, 16, 16A, 19, 19A, 874, 875, A1, PR3: Bus Services using Bishopgate Street, New Station Street and Boar Lane are changing.
Services 2, 3, 3A, 12, 13, 13A, 51 and 52: Call Lane closed Friday and Saturday nights from 7pm to 5am each evening.
Services 6, 31 and 940: Cookridge Lane closed for roadworks from Thursday, August 18 to Friday, September 2.
Services 175: Bar Lane, Garforth closed due to Northern Gas works from Thursday, July 28 to Wednesday, August 31.