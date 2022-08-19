Vulnerable Leeds residents at risk following cuts to vital bus services

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Earlier this month CT Plus Yorkshire announced all its services across West Yorkshire would be stopped as the operator entered administration.

It followed a period of financial difficulties for the company, which blamed pre-pandemic struggles, Covid-19 lockdowns and rising fuel and living costs.

The loss saw key services cut including:

30 Horsforth-Horsforth Vale-Pudsey

61 61A St James's Hospital-Hunslet-John Charles Stadium

81 81A Leeds City Centre-Old Farnley-Pudsey

One local resident voiced concern over the impact:

“The community are really going to struggle with our bus service as the 61 route that served Hunslet shopping centre and St James Hospital has gone,” they said.

“Many in the area used the service as it's the nearest supermarket. Now it's two buses.”

Similar concern has been raised following the loss of the 81 services in Pudsey with some vulnerable residents now left with long walks home.

A campaign has now launched calling on the West Yorkshire Mayor, Tracy Brabin, and Council Leaders to buy CT Plus Yorkshire.

The campaign will see hundreds of local residents in Yorkshire email their metro mayor and council leader demanding bold action to help stop some of the cuts coming from the private operators.

Matthew Topham, a campaigner at Better Buses West Yorkshire, said:

"The bus network is in freefall and they expect the public to pick up the pieces. It’s time that we own the buses and run at least some of them on a not-for-profit basis for the benefits of our communities, not unaccountable shareholders.”

Coun Luke Farley, who represents Burmantofts and Richmond Hill, also joined calls for the Mayor to help his constituents.

“What is clear is that the model of privatised bus ownership has failed and services need to be returned to public control. People in Leeds need buses to get people around the city, not to make money for shareholders.

“Like many others, I am calling on the Mayor through her Big Bus Chat to take back control of services across West Yorkshire.”

A spokesperson for Mayor Brabin said: