Leeds bus disruption: Armley Gyratory reopens in welcome boost to drivers

The reopening is among a host of changes. Here's everything you need to know.

Armley Gyratory reopens

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Armley Gyratory is set to reopen to vehicles at 5.30am tomorrow morning, following a weekend of disruption. Picture: Gary Longbottom.

The Armley Gyratory has reopened to vehicles, following a weekend of disruption.

The closure was due to construction works taking place this year on the junction to widen the roads and make access easier for pedestrians.

The road will fully re-open tomorrow with 30mph speed limits, narrower lanes, and other traffic management measures in place, which will allow the main improvements to be carried out safely.

Elsewhere Middleton Road in Belle Isle is set to reopen this week following the completion of roadworks.

The stretch of road had been closed since March while extensive resurfacing works were carried out.

King Lane in Moortown is also set to reopen. The road was closed all of last week while the local council carried out essential roadworks.

Roadworks

Services 9, 30, 50 and 50A: Horsforth Town Street closed on Friday, April 15 from 11.30am for an event.

Services X98 and X99: Diverting from Wetherby Road in Oakwood due to roadworks.

Service 203: Smithy Lane closed due to roadworks. Sunday, April 3 to Sunday, April 17.