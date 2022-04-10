Armley Gyratory reopens after improvement works completed one day early
Armley Gyratory is now open to all vehicles following the closure on Friday evening.
According to Leeds City Council, the junction has now reopened following its closure on Friday evening, after improvement works were finished earlier than planned.
Read More
A Leeds City Council statement said it would "like to thank people for their patience" and apologised for the disruption during Saturday.
Some of the road works on the gyratory will continue, however, and users will eventually see narrower lanes, 30mph speed limits for safety and other traffic management in place.
Bus services will continue with their diversions until 6am on Monday, April 11.