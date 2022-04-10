Armley Gyratory reopens after improvement works completed one day early

Armley Gyratory is now open to all vehicles following the closure on Friday evening.

By Richard Beecham
Sunday, 10th April 2022, 11:46 am
Updated Sunday, 10th April 2022, 11:48 am

According to Leeds City Council, the junction has now reopened following its closure on Friday evening, after improvement works were finished earlier than planned.

A Leeds City Council statement said it would "like to thank people for their patience" and apologised for the disruption during Saturday.

Armley Gyratory was reopened with traffic now allowed to use the important south Leeds junction.

Some of the road works on the gyratory will continue, however, and users will eventually see narrower lanes, 30mph speed limits for safety and other traffic management in place.

Bus services will continue with their diversions until 6am on Monday, April 11.

