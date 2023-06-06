Leeds Bradford Airport found in breach of night-time rules after complaints investigated by council

Following complaints to Leeds City Council, it was found that there were 3,667 “night-time movements” at the airport during the 2022 summer season – dramatically exceeding the cap of 747 that it is allowed.

The airport has now been told by the authority that it has to stick to the limits that were set when it was given planning consent in 2007, with month-by-month reviews set to ensure that it is complying with the rules.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An apology for “accidentally exceeding its allocation of night flights” has since been issued by the airport, with an acknowledgement of the impact this has had on its neighbours.

The airport was found in breach of a planning condition after an investigation by the council. Picture: Simon Hulme.

A spokesperson added that there were a number of factors that led to the situation, including technology not recording flight traffic data accurately, an issue which has now been addressed. They said that they were committed to accurate reporting and working closely with the council moving forward.

Vincent Hodder, Chief Executive Officer of Leeds Bradford Airport, said: “On behalf of LBA, I sincerely apologise for the airport exceeding the permitted number of night flights in Summer 2022.

"I want to reassure our local communities that actions have been taken quickly to address the problems that led to this error. These new controls, alongside our continued collaboration with Leeds City Council, will ensure that LBA will operate within the terms of its planning consent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The summer 2023 schedules have already been adjusted with our airline partners to reflect the conditions and we are working with the council to ensure that conditions of the planning consent are understood by all parties and adhered to.”

The complaint was made in October last year and was investigated using the council’s local enforcement plan, assessing all of the planning conditions that the airport had agreed to comply with. The investigation had full co-operation from the airport. A “breach of condition notice” has now been served by the council, which Leeds Bradford Airport has accepted.

Failure to comply with a breach of condition notice is a criminal offence that is liable to prosecution through the courts. If Leeds Bradford Airport does not adhere, the council can take enforcement action.

Coun Helen Hayden, the authority’s executive member for sustainable development and infrastructure, said: “Leeds City Council understands the public concerns which have been raised regarding night-time flight movements and have investigated this matter thoroughly, in accordance with our established procedures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This has concluded that a breach has occurred, leading to a formal notice being served on Leeds Bradford Airport, which they have accepted. The airport has since put in place measures to prevent future instances, which will be subject to regular monitoring to ensure continued compliance to planning conditions.

“We will continue to monitor the situation and if required the council has many further options it can pursue including, but not limited to, an enforcement notice. It is also important to note that a Breach of Condition Notice offers the most expedient response to resolve this issue for the people of Leeds, with no right of appeal from Leeds Bradford Airport.