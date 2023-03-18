News you can trust since 1890
Leeds Bradford Airport: How LBA recovered from 'theme park' style security queues hell - one year on

One year ago holidaymakers flying out of Leeds Bradford Airport were sharing their queues hell – but just how did the airport recover?

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 18th Mar 2023, 16:30 GMT- 1 min read

Last spring travellers were left queuing “out of the terminal building” as airports across the country struggled to deal with a rise in passenger numbers as most returned to pre-pandemic levels.

Following two years of Covid-19 enforced lockdowns, travel restrictions and quarantine periods the lifting of almost all international travel restrictions saw hundreds of holidaymakers scramble for much needed trips away.

With many staff having been let go at the height of the pandemic, airports now found themselves in a race against time to hire and train up new staff.

Last spring travellers were left queuing “out of the terminal building”. Picture: James Hardisty/NW
Leeds Bradford Airport found themselves at the centre of the criticism with holidaymakers describing “theme park” style queues, dozens of missed flights and even advice to avoid the airport “at all costs”.

The airport quickly reassured the public that they were working as fast as they could to recruit and train new staff, while prioritising passengers whose flights were next to be called.

A spokesperson for Leeds Bradford, said: “Last summer saw disruption at LBA, and across the aviation industry, following the rapid reintroduction of international travel. Since then, we have recruited hundreds of new frontline staff, reconfigured and refurbished Check In Hall A and installed smart queue management technology in our terminal.

"This summer, we’re looking forward to welcoming travellers and holidaymakers, and we’re confident that queues during our peak times will be minimised.”

Now one year on from the chaos and Leeds Bradford are well underway with work to improve its current terminal including “extensive refurbishment” to existing passenger lounges.

Leeds Bradford Airport