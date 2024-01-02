A Leeds family headed to London for a special break have told of their travel woes after flooded train tracks caused travel chaos for commuters.

Karena Moore-Millar arrived at Kirkstall Forge with her partner and two kids at 10am, after the first leg of their journey had been cancelled.

They had their fingers crossed that they would make the second leg from Leeds Station to the capital as they boarded a rail replacement bus from Kirkstall Forge.

The trip came as part of a Christmas present they received last week, although some of the excitement had been replaced with travel nerves.

Dramatic footage showed teams from Network Rail urgently working to remove the water near to the Kirkstall Bridge Inn pub.

Karena, 48, said: “We've literally just been dropped in it. We've had to drop all of our plans and get the car here because this is the closest station.

"We're hoping to catch the train from Leeds now. Otherwise it's ruined this surprise Christmas present."