Holidaymakers have taken to social media in their numbers to criticise the airport.

It comes as airports across the country continue to struggle dealing with the rise in passenger numbers returning to pre-pandemic levels.

Picture: Mark Sinton (@pinarello1961)

With many staff having been let go at the height of the pandemic the airport is now in a race against time to hire and train up new staff.

"Queues are in excess of three hours and snaking around the building." tweeted one user.

"They should be made to pay furlough money back as they laid all the security staff off when it ended and now can’t recruit for the roles."

Another user described arriving at 5am to ensure they wouldn't miss their flight.

"We flew at 8am on Tuesday arrived at 5 took more than 2 hours to get through security." they said.

"Only 2 desks open on security 1 for normal Queue and 1 for fast pass."

While another questioned how airports have ended up in this situation.

"Can't understand why airports airlines didn't prepare for this they must have known once the restrictions were scrapped they would be very busy with long queues when people haven't had an holiday for the best part of 3 years nearly" they said.

"The chaos they have caused is not acceptable and needs sorting out pronto."

Meanwhile one fortunate traveller described making their flight with mere seconds to spare.

"Made it to plane with seconds to spare, people nearly fainting, staff did their best bless them." the user said.

"Love this airport but this is the worst I have EVER experienced at any airport."

LBA is currently advising people to arrive several hours before their flight at the earliest time allowed.

A spokesperson for the airport said:

"If you're due to travel from Leeds Bradford Airport this week, please arrive at the earliest time your airline allows.