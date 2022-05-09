Leeds Bradford Airport vows 'to do better' after it is named the 'worst in the UK' for cancelled flights

A new ranking, released by the Daily Telegraph, of the UK's most popular airports revealed the best and worst airports in 2022.

The list looked at the strengths and weaknesses of the 16 busiest airports in Britain.

LBA came bottom of the list due to the number of cancelled flights last year with an airport spokesperson vowing to do better.

Leeds Bradford Airport ranked joint last with Bristol, with the list determined from a number of criteria including the design of the terminals, flight cancellations and reliability.

“We are disappointed by this ranking. As an ambitious airport, we’re striving to do better." read a statement.

"Looking to the future, we’re moving ahead with plans to dramatically improve our passengers’ experience through upgrades to our terminal, and we continuously work with airlines and ground handling agents to minimise delays and cancellations to flights.”

It was reported that two percent of all flights from LBA were scrapped.

The report comes with confidence in the airport at an all time low as a result of extensive queues caused by staff shortages.

Airports across the country continue to struggle to deal with the rise in passenger numbers returning to pre-pandemic levels.

Holidaymakers have taken to social media in their hundreds in recent weeks to complain of some three hour queues to get through security.

Users described the process as 'carnage' and 'a disgrace' with others describing queues as 'stretching the length of the terminal'.

The airport was forced to issue an apology after a host of hopeful holidaymakers missed flights as a result of the delays.

"Whoever runs this airport should be sacked, no excuses. Absolute shambles. Start of security queue stats out the door." tweeted one angry traveller.