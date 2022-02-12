'We are doing all we can': Here's how Sunday's Leeds train strike could impact you

Here's everything you need to know.

Why are they striking?

Conductors are striking having been giving a flat no to requests to close the pay gap between themselves and other TPE workers. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) on TransPennine Express (TPE) will walk out following a dispute in pay.

Conductors are striking having been giving a flat no to requests to close the pay gap between themselves and other TPE workers.

Northern Rail conductors meanwhile have agreed a small payment of 2p for a new method of checking tickets.

“TPE conductors who kept the trains running throughout the pandemic have been left with no choice but to take strike action after being given a flat no to their reasonable request to close the pay gap between themselves and other TransPennine workers by bosses who have mostly been at home throughout the Covid crisis. explained RMT general secretary Mick Lynch.

“Our members refuse to be treated unfairly and will be continuing with industrial action until the pay discrimination is dealt with.”

When are the strikes due to take place?

The strikes are set to get underway this Sunday (February 13) and will last for 24 hours.

Further strikes are due to take place throughout the month on February 20, 27 and March 6.

The conductors will also refuse to work overtime from February 14 until further notice.

How will they impact me?

TPE have released an amended timetable for the first strike that will see a “significant” reduction in services.

Passengers have been advised not to travel on strike days and to plan journeys for either side of the industrial action.

They will operate a limited service on Sunday on thefollowing routes:

Manchester to York via Huddersfield and Leeds

York to Scarborough

Edinburgh to Carlisle

Manchester Piccadilly to Sheffield

Doncaster to Cleethorpes.

What is being said?

Kathryn O’Brien, customer experience director for TransPennine Express, said:

“We are disappointed that RMT has chosen to disrupt people’s journeys at a time when the rail industry – alongside much of the nation – continues to feel the impact of the pandemic.

“We are doing all we can to keep our customers moving under difficult circumstances, but we simply will not be able to operate a timetable that provides a regular service. We will continue to review our strike response timetables and will seek to provide additional services where possible."

Tracy Brabin, Mayor of West Yorkshire, said:

“Any industrial action affects the lives of people who rely on the railways for work, leisure or to meet family and friends. I urge both parties to work together to find a solution to this dispute as quickly as possible.

“Anyone with a valid train ticket during this dispute can use it on services run by alternative train operators, but this doesn’t help passengers between Leeds, Huddersfield and Manchester where TransPennine Express is the only operator."

Mayor Brabin further announced that following discussions with local bus operators they will accept valid rail tickets on services calling close to stations and communities in Leeds and Kirklees during the dispute.