Car park of the former Globe pub in Bramley set to be auctioned by council

The Globe Pub in Bramley has been closed for more than three years and is currently operated by a funeral director.

The car park which was originally leased by the pub is now to be auctioned by Leeds Council - with suggestions 'one or two houses' could fit on to the site.

In a delegated decision notice, planners said: "Approval has been given to declare the land adjacent to 275 Broad Lane, Bramley, surplus to Council requirements and to its sale on the open market by way of public auction.

"The site is surplus to Council requirements and a disposal by auction should realise a capital receipt to the Council, as well as absolving the Council of any future maintenance costs.

“Given the potential alternative use, it is considered the best consideration that could be obtained for the site would be by a disposal on the open market by way of public auction.

"Whilst some interest has been expressed by the owners of the former public house, which now operates as a funeral director, it is considered that the highest potential capital receipt that could be raised would be through an open market disposal.”

Councillors Caroline Gruen, Julie Heselwood, Kevin Ritchie had all been contacted prior to the council decision.

None of the councillors objected to the proposals, documents - which can be viewed here - revealed.

It is "most likely that the site will be developed for residential use", the report stated.