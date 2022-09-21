First Bus route 14 had been suspended at Bell Wood roundabout near Cross Green due to a spate of vandalism when serving the stop for the Amazon hub on Skelton Moor Way.

However, the operator has now confirmed the service will resume in full today, but only for limited times of the day.

First Bus Leeds tweeted: “Skelton Moor Way, Logic Business Park. Service 14 will once again operate the route in full until 6pm each day.

"This will be monitored closely due to historical acts of vandalism at the terminus.

"From 6pm until the end of service, buses to operate shortened route.”

Earlier this month, two Leeds bus routes had to terminate early due to antisocial behaviour and vandalism in Halton Moor.