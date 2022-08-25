Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

First Bus route 14 is being suspended at Bell Wood roundabout near Cross Green.

This is due to a spate of vandalism when serving the stop for the Amazon hub on Skelton Moor Way.

First Bus Leeds tweeted: “Service is to terminate at Bell Wood Roundabout stop.

Buses are unable to stop near the Amazon park due to vandalism (Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

"This is due to the high volume of vandalism when serving Amazon.”

Earlier this month, two Leeds bus routes had to terminate early due to antisocial behaviour and vandalism in Halton Moor.