Leeds buses forced to suspend early after 'high volume' of vandalism near Amazon park

A Leeds bus service is being forced to terminate early due to a “high volume” of vandalism.

By Abbey Maclure
Thursday, 25th August 2022, 4:11 pm

First Bus route 14 is being suspended at Bell Wood roundabout near Cross Green.

This is due to a spate of vandalism when serving the stop for the Amazon hub on Skelton Moor Way.

First Bus Leeds tweeted: “Service is to terminate at Bell Wood Roundabout stop.

Buses are unable to stop near the Amazon park due to vandalism (Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

"This is due to the high volume of vandalism when serving Amazon.”

Earlier this month, two Leeds bus routes had to terminate early due to antisocial behaviour and vandalism in Halton Moor.

First Bus also suspended services from travelling through parts of Swarcliffe one weekend earlier this year.