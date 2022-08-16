Bus services refuse to go through parts of east Leeds due to ‘antisocial behaviour and vandalism’

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 91 from Pudsey to Halton Moor, and number 5 service between Leeds and Halton Moor will each stop early due to antisocial behaviour and vandalism.

A tweet by bus operator First stated: “Due to several reported acts of antisocial behaviour and vandalism, [91] services will be terminating at the roundabout on Neville Road until further notice.”

Residents in Ullswater Crescent won't be able to get the bus from their usual stop.

It is understood the vandalism and antisocial behaviour took place on Ullswater Crescent.

A further update stated: “Due to anti social behaviour, number 5 service to terminate early at Halton Moor.”

This means neither bus will be stopping at Neville Road, Ullswater Crescent or Coronation Parade.

It is not known how long the early terminations will last.

The announcement comes after the operator said it would suspend services from travelling through parts of Swarcliffe one weekend earlier this year.