First Bus Leeds: Full list of timetable service changes as frequency increase at Stourton Park & Ride announced
From Friday (November 24), services will operate up to every 20 minutes on Thursday-Saturday with a Sunday timetable reintroduced, operating 10am-4pm.
Evening services have been extended with the last buses from the city centre to Stourton returning at 9pm (Thurs/Fri) and 9.14pm on Saturday. See the full list of changes below…
Thursday & Fridays
Stourton Park & Ride: 1851, 1922, 1953, 2030 & 2050.
Lower Briggate: 1901, 1932, 2003, 2040 & 2100.
Saturdays
Stourton Park & Ride: 1920, 1940, 2000, 2020, 2040 & 2100.
Lower Briggate: 1934, 1954, 2014, 2034, 2054 & 2114.
Sundays
There will be a 20 minute frequency from 1000 until 1540.
Last bus to leave Lower Briggate at 1551.
Kayleigh Ingham, Commercial Director of First Bus in North & West Yorkshire, said: “We want to help ensure customers are able to travel easily and comfortably over the festive season. Parking is free at the site and we and have made this decision to increase frequencies to support everyone who’s planning to come into the city and experience its leisure and entertainment.”
The normal weekday timetable sees the buses running from Stourton every 10-20 mins between 6.25am and 8.10pm, while services running from Lower Briggate run at similar intervals between 6.36am and 8.20pm.
The weekend timetable meanwhile sees buses run from Stourton every 20-30 mins between 7am and 7pm, while services running from Lower Briggate run at similar intervals between 7.14am and 7.14pm.