Leeds Park and Ride prices going up for the first time in 10 years - here are the new charges

Leeds City Council announced the fares change as part of their latest Connecting Leeds newsletter, with the changes due to come into effect from next Sunday (February 5).

The changes are the first to be made to Park and Ride fares in 10 years and reflect the effect of inflation over this period with a broadly similar percentage increase applied to all tickets.

The newsletter explains: “We know this comes at a difficult time for most people but unfortunately due to economic factors and current passenger numbers it has been necessary.”

It comes just days after the council u-turned on controversial plans to introduce parking charges at Roundhay Park, Temple Newsam and 27 other sites in Leeds.

The cash-strapped local authority had revealed in December that it was planning to introduce fees at some green spaces in the city to help “balance its books”.

Here are the new prices effective from Sunday, February 5:

New Single – £2

Day Ticket Peak – £4

5 Day Tickets Peak – £18 (£3.60 each)

10 Day Tickets Peak – £36 (£3.60 each)

20 Day Tickets Peak – £72 (£3.60 each)

Off Peak Return after 1pm – £2.50

Off Peak Return after 3pm – £1.50

Weekend Special 5 people – £6.50

Weekend Special Day – £2.50

Travel Plan Network Annual Ticket – £600.