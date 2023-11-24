First bus Leeds: Service frequency increase at Stourton Park & Ride to support festive travel announced
and live on Freeview channel 276
The key operator is increasing the frequency of services on the Stourton Park & Ride in Leeds to support growing travel in the lead up to the festive season.
From today (Friday, November 24), services will operate up to every 20 minutes on Thursday-Saturday with a Sunday timetable also reintroduced, operating 10am-4pm. Evening services have been extended with the last buses from the city centre to Stourton returning at 9pm (Thurs/Fri) and 9:14pm on Saturday.
Kayleigh Ingham, Commercial Director of First Bus in North & West Yorkshire, said: “We know that Leeds becomes an even bigger attraction for visitors and local people at this time of year. There’s so much to discover and enjoy in the city and we anticipate increasing demand for our services in the coming weeks.
“We want to help ensure customers are able to travel easily and comfortably over the festive season. Parking is free at the site and we and have made this decision to increase frequencies to support everyone who’s planning to come into the city and experience its leisure and entertainment.”
The increase in frequency will remain in place until Friday, December 22.
First Bus faced criticism earlier this year after announcing a wave of service changes due to low passenger numbers, these included rerouting the 508 service.
Stourton Park & Ride has capacity for 1,200 vehicles and is situated at Junction 7 on the M621. Full details of the timetables can be found by visiting the Metro website.