Works to improve walking and cycling connections over a key Leeds bridge have been completed.

Drone footage shows the new road layout on Crown Point Bridge, Crown Point Road and Black Bull street in the south east of the city centre. The Crown Point Bridge Gateway scheme has added more than 1km of protected cycle track in the area.

The scheme creates links to local education and new developments in the south bank, helping to give more people the opportunity to give cycling a go when getting around the city, Leeds City Council said.

The project also provided work experience to local students at the Leeds College of Building.

The construction on Crown Point Bridge in Leeds has now been completed (Photo by Leeds City Council)

Joshua, an apprentice traffic engineer working on the scheme, said: “As an apprentice, I had the opportunity to be involved in the construction of the scheme along Crown Point Bridge and Black Bull Street. My role was to assist the experienced traffic engineer with supervising the construction process, monitoring progress, and watching how any problems encountered onsite were resolved.

“I also gained valuable skills and knowledge that will help me in my future career as a traffic engineer and support my studying at Leeds College of Building.”

The Crown Point Bridge Gateway is part of a wider package of works which aim to add 2.71km of two-way protected cycle track to the city, creating wider pavements and new safer crossings.

The council has set a target to increase walking by 33% and cycling by 400% by 2030. The route provides an alternative to driving into the city by connecting and expanding Leeds' cycling network.

This includes direct cycle routes to Hunslet, Elland Road, White Rose and Stourton Park & Ride, as well as the National Cycle Route Network 66. It is also close to e-bike docking stations, with fully electric bikes available to hire as part of the council’s Leeds City Bikes scheme.

Councillor Helen Hayden, executive member for sustainable development and infrastructure, said: “I am thrilled to see the finished improvements to the Crown Point Bridge Gateway and it provides a vital route into the city which is already well used by commuters and cycle users. I’d also like to thank everyone for their patience whilst the work was ongoing.”