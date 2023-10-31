A well-known music venue in Leeds has announced its immediate closure.

Sheaf St, a multi-functional events space in the Southbank of Leeds, announced it will be closing permanently and with immediate effect.

The family-owned business was established six years ago with an aim to host to “amazing events and create a special place where people felt at home.”

Its owners made a public statement on Instagram on October 30 detailing reasons behind the decision to shut and expressed thanks to the people who have supported the business over the years.

Sheaf St, in Southbank, has announced it will be closing with immediate effect. The venue had a cafe, bar and a multi-use space. Photo: James Hardisty

It said: “This is a truly devastating statement we genuinely hoped we’d never have to write, but it’s the end of the line for Sheaf St.

“Back in May, we discussed the choice of ‘shut down or double down’. We chose to go all in, doubling down our events in a last-ditch attempt to make things works with a bumper quarter four (October, November, December).

“The team curated a series of events we are truly proud of, but sadly, the world is not on our side right now.”

The statement said the new Aire Park developments, which surrounds the venue, has also had a “devastating impact on trade”.

Sheaf St hosted a cafe, which was forced to close in January, and the statement said this contributed to the loss of “vital streams of regular income with no compensation for the disruption.”

The statement continued: “Our industry is facing a real crisis post-pandemic, with low attendance, rising costs, increasing fees, significantly reduced spend per head, and skyrocketing utilities and stock costs, all on top of trying to recoup huge pandemic losses.

“The business is no longer sustainable and cannot recover. We have tried everything possible before reaching this point.”

The owners expressed their thanks to everyone on its team, from bar staff to security, to every artist who has taken over the venue for performances and its customers.

The statement said: “We would like to thank everyone who has been a part of this journey. It’s been a wild ride.