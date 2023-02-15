Compton Road Harehills: Live as police seal off Leeds street during incident and pictures show white forensic tent
A road in Leeds has been cordoned off due to an ongoing police incident.
Traffic has been blocked in both directions on Compton Road in Harehills this morning (Wednesday) and is causing “heavy traffic”, according to the AA.
On their live traffic site the AA says that the incident was first reported at 4.16am this morning and writes: “Road closed and heavy traffic due to police incident on Compton Road both ways from Stoney Rock Lane to B6159 Harehills Lane.”
Pictures from the scene show police officers guarding the area.
A white forensic tent can also be seen in the images.
For the latest updates on this ongoing incident follow our live blog below.
Compton Road in Harehills cordoned off with police incident ongoing
Key Events
Crime scene investigators have arrived and are gathering evidence in Compton Road.
Police are urging anyone with information or CCTV footage to come forward. Members of the public can contact the investigation team via the 101 Live Chat facility or call 101, quoting reference 13230089751. Information can also be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via its online reporting form.
Senior investigating officer Damian Roebuck has also made an intial statement. Read more: Police confirm murder investigation has begun after man dies
West Yorkshire Police say they have launched a murder enquiry following the death of a man found critically injured in Leeds.
Shortly after 3am this morning , police were called by the ambulance service to reports of a man with serious injuries in Compton Road, Harehills. The 27-year-old was taken to hospital where he was pronounced deceased a short time later.
Detectives from the Homicide and Major Enquiry are conducting the investigation and police cordons are in place in Compton Road and the surrounding areas to undergo forensic examination and specialist searches.
Our reporter Charles Gray has sent these pictures from the scene. The police cordon in Compton Road extends from the junction with Sutherland Road to the junction with Harehills Lane.
A white forensics tent is also visible inside the cordon.
We are currently awaiting a statement from West Yorkshire Police about this incident.
The AA has said that the incident was first reported to them at 4.16am and writes: “Road closed and heavy traffic due to police incident on Compton Road both ways from Stoney Rock Lane to B6159 Harehills Lane.”