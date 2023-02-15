Traffic has been blocked in both directions on Compton Road in Harehills this morning (Wednesday) and is causing “heavy traffic”, according to the AA.

On their live traffic site the AA says that the incident was first reported at 4.16am this morning and writes: “Road closed and heavy traffic due to police incident on Compton Road both ways from Stoney Rock Lane to B6159 Harehills Lane.”

Pictures from the scene show police officers guarding the area.

West Yorkshire Police have sealed off Compton Road in Harehills, Leeds, during an ongoing incident.

A white forensic tent can also be seen in the images.