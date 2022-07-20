Collision involving three vehicles causes congestion on M62 near Leeds

Two of the three lanes have been closed on the M62 eastbound between J24 (Huddersfield) and J25 (Brighouse).

Recovery is currently on route to the scene but National Highways have warned drivers to expect delays.

Two of the three lanes have been closed.

The National Highways Yorkshire Twitter account posted: “Two lanes (of three) are closed on the M62 eastbound in West Yorkshire between J24 (Huddersfield) and J25 (Brighouse) due to a collision involving three vehicles.

“Recovery has been arranged and is en-route to scene. There's three miles of congestion on approach.”

The incident follows a vehicle fire between J30 and J31, which has also caused delays this morning.

Traffic was stopped period to allow the fire to be extinguished before being released.