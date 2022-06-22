West Yorkshire Police's Roads Policing Unit said the driver, who had a young child in the back of the vehicle, had failed a breathalyser test and was taken into custody.
A sample of 146 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath was recorded. The legal limit is 35 mcgs, making the driver more than four times over the drink-drive limit.
The driver was already banned at the time, police revealed.
An update from the Roads Policing Unit on Twitter read: "Leeds: Vehicle stopped and driver found to be disqualified.
"Things quickly went from bad to worse when we noticed a young child in the rear and then the driver provided a roadside breath sample of 146! More than four times over the limit. Driver now in custody."
The Roads Policing Unit officers are responsible for the policing of the road network throughout West Yorkshire.
Earlier this year, a woman had her car seized by officers from the unit after being found to be uninsured and disqualified on the school run.