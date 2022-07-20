Live updates as vehicle fire causes major delays on M62 near Leeds

A vehicle fire has caused delays on the M62 near Leeds.

By Tom Coates
Wednesday, 20th July 2022, 8:51 am

Scroll down for live updates.

Two of the three lanes were closed following the fire. Image: National Highways: Yorkshire

Last updated: Wednesday, 20 July, 2022, 08:55

Wednesday, 20 July, 2022, 08:55

Incident cleared but delays remain

The incident has now been cleared and all lanes have reopened. Delays, however, remain.

Wednesday, 20 July, 2022, 08:52

Traffic released

Traffic was eventually released, although two of the lames remained closed.

Wednesday, 20 July, 2022, 08:50

Traffic stopped for extinguishing

Traffic was then stopped to allow the fire to be extinguished.

Wednesday, 20 July, 2022, 08:42

Initial closure of lanes following fire

Two of the three lanes on the M62 eastbound between J30 and J31 were closed due to a vehicle fire.

