Live updates as vehicle fire causes major delays on M62 near Leeds
Last updated: Wednesday, 20 July, 2022, 08:55
Incident cleared but delays remain
The incident has now been cleared and all lanes have reopened. Delays, however, remain.
Traffic released
Traffic was eventually released, although two of the lames remained closed.
Traffic stopped for extinguishing
Traffic was then stopped to allow the fire to be extinguished.
Initial closure of lanes following fire
Two of the three lanes on the M62 eastbound between J30 and J31 were closed due to a vehicle fire.
