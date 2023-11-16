Christmas in Leeds: Full list of event timings, road closures and bus diversions as festive season gets underway
Road closures and bus diversions are to be put in place throughout Leeds ahead of Christmas lights switch-on in various parts of the city.
Starting tomorrow (Friday, November 17) in Cross Gates, Christmas lights switch-ons, Santa and reindeer parades, and Christmas festival’s are expected to affect bus travel around Leeds, with various disruptions to services.
Here is the full list of event timings, road closures and bus diversions due to hit city services in the coming weeks…
Cross Gates - Austhorpe Road – Friday, November 17
5pm-9pm (Christmas Lights Switch-on).
11, 11A, 21, 22 Awaiting information from the bus operators.
40 Diverting via Barwick Road and Stanks Drive.
56 Diverting via Barwick Road and Eastwood Lane.
64 Diverting via Ring Road, Barwick Road, Pendas Lane and Manston Lane.
164 & 165 Awaiting information from the bus operators.
Gildersome - Town Street – Friday, November 17
5.30pm-8.30pm (Christmas Lights Switch-on).
65, 205, 229 & 425 Awaiting information from the bus operators.
Allerton Bywater - Vicars Terrace – Saturday, November 18
4pm-8pm.
163 & 168 delays likely to services.
Kippax - High Street & Hall Approach – Sunday, November 19
10am-10pm (Christmas Lights Switch-on).
163 & 165 Awaiting information from the bus operator.
Yeadon - High Street & South View Road – Sunday, November 19
10am-6pm.
27, 34 & A2 Awaiting information from the bus operators.
Chapel Allerton - Stainbeck Lane – Thursday, November 23
5.30pm-7.30pm (Christmas Lights Switch-on).
91 Awaiting information from the bus operator.
Drighlington - Station Road
From 12pm on Friday, November 24 to 8pm on Saturday, November 25 (Drigmas Event).
425 delays likely to services.
Garforth - Main street – Friday, November 24
3.30pm-8.30pm (Christmas Lights Switch-on)
9, 19, 19A, 163,164, 174 & 175 Awaiting information from the bus operators.
Meanwood - Green Road – Friday, November 24
3pm-8pm.
38 Awaiting information from the bus operator.
Rothwell - Commercial Street – Saturday, November 25
7am-9pm.
9, 22, 444 & 446 Awaiting information from the bus operators.
Guiseley - Town Gate & The Green – Sunday, November 26
10am-8pm (Christmas Lights Switch-on).
27, 34 & A3 Awaiting information from the bus operators.
Farsley - Old Road & Town Street – Wednesday, November 29
5pm-8pm (Christmas Lights Switch-on)
9, 16, 16A & 80 Awaiting information from the bus operators.
Wetherby - Market Place & The Shambles – Thursday, November 30
4pm-9.30pm (Christmas Lights Switch-on)
7, 8, 174, 412, 492, 923, X70 X98 & X99 Awaiting information from the bus operators.
Aberford - Main Street – Friday, December 1
4pm-10pm.
64 & 174 Awaiting information from the bus operators.
Armley - Town Street – Friday, December 1
3pm-9pm.
15 Diverting via Tong Road and Wellington Road.
16, 16A & 86 Diverting via Wortley Road, Whingate, Tong Road, Wesley and Church Road.
81 Awaiting information from the bus operators.
Horsforth - Town street – Saturday, December 2
12pm-8pm (Christmas Lights Switch-on).
9, 31, 50 & 50A Awaiting information from the bus operators.
30 Diverting via Church Road and Fink Hill .
Morley - Queen Street – Saturday, December 28am-8pm (Christmas Lights Switch-on).
47, 47A, 51, 52, 65, 200 201 205 213 & 425 Awaiting information from the bus operators.
Pudsey - Lowtown – Sunday, December 3
10am-10pm.
4 ,4F, 9 & X11 Awaiting information from the bus operators.
Rawdon - Harrogate Road – Tuesday, December 5
5pm-9.30pm.
34 & A1 Awaiting information from the bus operators.
Wetherby - Market Place, The Shambles & Cross Street – Sunday, December 10
6am-6pm (Dickensian Christmas Market).
7, 8, 174, 412, 492, 923, X70 X98 & X99 Awaiting information from the bus operators.
Wetherby - Market Place & The Shambles – Thursday, December 14
6pm-10pm (Carols Event).
7, 8, 174, 412, 492, 923, X70 X98 & X99 Awaiting information from the bus operators.