News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Traffic and bus routes affected as major Leeds road closed for emergency repairs

Traffic and bus routes have been impacted this morning (Monday) after a major road into Leeds was closed for emergency repairs.

By Charles Gray
Monday, 3rd October 2022, 9:00 am
Updated Monday, 3rd October 2022, 9:15 am

Chapeltown Road Inbound towards the city has been closed and the numbers 2, 3, 3A and 48 bus routes have had to be diverted as a result.

First Bus shared the update this morning on its social media page.

A spokesperson said: ”Services (are) to divert via Stainbeck Road to roundabout, left Scott Hall Road, Sheepscar Interchange to normal route.

Chapeltown Road in Leeds

Advertisement

Hide Ad

“Apologies.”

Read More

Read More
Cheapest fuel prices Leeds 2022: where to get petrol and diesel near me - and ar...
TrafficLeeds