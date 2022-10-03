Traffic and bus routes affected as major Leeds road closed for emergency repairs
Traffic and bus routes have been impacted this morning (Monday) after a major road into Leeds was closed for emergency repairs.
By Charles Gray
Monday, 3rd October 2022, 9:00 am
Updated
Monday, 3rd October 2022, 9:15 am
Chapeltown Road Inbound towards the city has been closed and the numbers 2, 3, 3A and 48 bus routes have had to be diverted as a result.
First Bus shared the update this morning on its social media page.
A spokesperson said: ”Services (are) to divert via Stainbeck Road to roundabout, left Scott Hall Road, Sheepscar Interchange to normal route.
“Apologies.”