Arriva bus strike: Statement on West Yorkshire as union agrees to 'suspend in good faith' later this week

Arriva bus strikes in West Yorkshire affecting Leeds will be suspended later this week, union chiefs have said.

By Joseph Keith
Wednesday, 13th July 2022, 1:28 pm

Staff working for bus operator Arriva this morning (Wednesday) resumed all-out strikes in the region after fresh pay talks with United the union collapsed this week.

The walk-out now in force is currently affecting bus services in Leeds, including those connecting to depots in Castleford, Dewsbury, Heckmondwike, Selby and Wakefield.

Arriva bus staff have gone on strike again this week.

However, in a fresh statement this afternoon, Unite said the strike action will be suspended from Friday "as an act of good faith".

It means that services will resume as normal from Friday

The union said that, after the walk-out resumed today, Unite had received "assurances from senior managers at Arriva" that a new substantial pay offer was being prepared.

Unite regional officer Phil Bown said: “As an act of good faith Unite will suspend strike action from this Friday.

"This should give sufficient space and time for a new offer to be negotiated.”

It came after the long-running bus strike involving up to 650 Arriva bus staff was paused on June 30, as members of the Unite union were balloted over a new pay offer for staff.

The union, which began strike action on June 6 over low pay claims amid the cost of living crisis, said newly-recruited bus drivers are paid £9.78 an hour - just 28p above the minimum wage.

