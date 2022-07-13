The walk-out is affecting bus services in Leeds, including those connecting to depots in Castleford, Dewsbury, Heckmondwike, Selby and Wakefield.

It comes after the long running bus strike involving up to 650 Arriva bus staff was paused on June 30, as members of the Unite union were balloted over a new pay offer for staff.

Arriva has resumed strike action in Leeds and West Yorkshire.

The disruption had left some communities in Leeds without any bus services for almost a month until it was suspended.

However, Unite has now confirmed that strikes have resumed today, after union members voted to reject the latest pay offer from Arriva.

'Tensions have needlessly been raised'

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Our members have rejected Arriva’s offer – it must come back with an improved one. As part of a global transport giant, it can afford to do so.

“Tensions have needlessly been raised by Arriva’s management meddling during the ballot. The company’s actions have severely backfired. It is entirely Arriva’s own fault that the strikes are back on.”

Following a ballot over the new pay deal, Unite members recorded a 53.7 per cent vote in favour of rejecting the offer, the union said.

The union, which began strike action on June 6 over low pay claims amid the cost of living crisis, said newly-recruited bus drivers are paid £9.78 an hour - just 28p above the minimum wage.

Unite regional officer Phil Brown said: “Strike action was suspended in good faith to allow our members to vote on Arriva’s new offer. Since then, Arriva’s management has gone out of its way to destroy any goodwill by interfering during the ballot, which is completely unacceptable.

“Our members want to get back to work, but that requires Arriva to put forward a new offer and for the company to leave the workforce alone while they consider it.”

Arriva company response

A spokesperson for Arriva UK Bus said: “For Unite to call this indefinite strike in Yorkshire with just hours’ notice is appalling. Customers who will be relying on buses to travel will be seriously inconvenienced with no warning provided. And for such damaging action to be taken when half of the drivers have not voted to support returning to strike action is shocking.”

“We are deeply frustrated on behalf of all our customers and the communities we serve for the disruption they face.”

“Following extensive negotiations, we have already put forward a fair and generous offer which helps address the cost of living challenge, despite passenger numbers being lower than before the pandemic.”

“Unite should immediately call of the strike and we are calling on ACAS to mediate.”