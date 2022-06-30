The long running bus strike affecting Arriva in West Yorkshire has been paused to allow members of the Unite union to be balloted on a new pay offer.

The 650 bus workers involved in the dispute will return to work on Saturday July 2, it said in an announcement on the talks that have taken place this week.

The strikes have caused significant disruption, with no Arriva bus services running in Leeds for almost a month as a result. Picture: PA

The strike was nearing the end of its fourth week when Arriva made an improved offer to Unite.

In what the union has described as an act of goodwill, Unite has suspended the strike action to allow its members to be balloted on the offer.

Unite regional officer Phil Bown said: “Arriva has come forward with an offer which our members will now be balloted on. While the ballot is being undertaken and as an act of goodwill Unite has suspended its strike action.”