Live traffic updates as Armley Gyratory reopens follow weekend closure
This weekend, the Armley Gyratory is fully closed to vehicles and diversions are in place.
It is fully closed to all vehicles while construction work is done.
Planned diversions could see over 30 minutes and 15 miles added to journey times. Five key diversion routes will be in place, including along the A647, the A657 and the B6154.
Follow our live blog for the latest traffic updates:
Last updated: Sunday, 10 April, 2022, 11:35
- The Armley Gyratory was fully closed this weekend
- Diversion routes are in place
- Bus services are diverting
Armley Gyratory reopens ahead of schedule
Armley Gyratory has reopened after construction work finished ahead of schedule.
It closed on Friday, April 8 and was due to reopen on Monday.
After a successful weekend closure, the route has reopened to traffic earlier than planned.
A Leeds Council spokesman would like to thank people for their patience and apologise for any disruption.
Ongoing gyratory road works will continue, and users will see narrower lanes, 30mph speed limits for safety and other traffic management in place.
Bus services will continue with their diversions until 6am on Monday, April 11.
Traffic update at 10.30am:
All is still looking well with no traffic issues to report in Leeds as of 10.30am.
Photos from yesterday of Armley Gyratory
Latest traffic update
As of 7.35am on Sunday morning, roads and motorways are free from traffic in Leeds.
This is the latest travel map from The AA.
We will bring you the latest traffic updates across the city as the Armley Gyratory remains fully closed.