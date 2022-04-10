There is always lots going on at the Leeds Dogs Trust Rehoming Centre and this week has been no exception.
Here we take an exclusive look behind the scenes of day-to-day life and meet some of the handsome boys and gorgeous girls who are all looking to find loving new homes.
For more information on the dogs currently looking for their forever homes, please visit www.dogstrust.org.uk or telephone the Dogs Trust call centre on 03030030000
1.
When Leeds had it’s little flurry of snow last week, the rescue dogs had a great time playing in it! Here’s Oscar, a two-year-old German Shepherd Dog who is currently looking for a new home with adopters who will understand his anxieties and let him slowly come out of his shell. Once he’s comfortable he is a super fun lad who loves to play and always smashes his training.
2.
Tia, an eight-year-old Husky Cross who was recently handed over to the rehoming centre following a change in her owners circumstances was adopted and ran off to her new home! She joined her handler Jazmin in the snow for one last walkies before she left.
3.
Agi is only 16 weeks old and needs a very special home. She is deaf and will need patient owners who can continue her sign language training. Agi is just a pup and has a lot of growing still to do. She seems sociable around dogs and may live happily with the right role model to act as her ears and show her the ropes. Children over 12 will also be fine. Being so young Agi will need an enclosed garden for house training and off lead exercise. She is a loving and friendly girl who has made lots of new friends at the centre. Agi doesn't travel very well, so she's looking for owners within about 40 mins of the centre.
4.
We bumped into Luna who was enjoying a nice long walk with her handler on the centre’s large walking field. We caught her showing off a perfect ‘down’. Just look at those eyes! She’s a fun and bubbly two-year-old Staffy Cross who likes to live her life to the max! She’s looking for active adopters who will take her on lots of fun adventures and continue her training, which she’s doing really well with.