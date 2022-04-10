3.

Agi is only 16 weeks old and needs a very special home. She is deaf and will need patient owners who can continue her sign language training. Agi is just a pup and has a lot of growing still to do. She seems sociable around dogs and may live happily with the right role model to act as her ears and show her the ropes. Children over 12 will also be fine. Being so young Agi will need an enclosed garden for house training and off lead exercise. She is a loving and friendly girl who has made lots of new friends at the centre. Agi doesn't travel very well, so she's looking for owners within about 40 mins of the centre.